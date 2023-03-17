I am very shocked to hear our fellow Americans affiliated with Fox News knew the topics they were putting forth to fellow Americans were incorrect…false…and outright lies. They are a member of a clandestine subversive organization who tries to help a potential invader/saboteur. A saboteur is someone who commits sabotage or deliberately and causes wrecks…which they certainly have by planting seeds against out sovereign democracy. I certainly hope they pay professionally and financially.