 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Treasonous President
View Comments

Letter: Treasonous President

Are there any others out there who think trump has committed treasonous acts and should be arrested and executed? Among other things: he has continuously downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the deaths of 246,000 of our citizens, he called for the assassination of US troops in the Middle-East, he encourages violent uprisings of right-wing extremists as a result of his defeat in the 2020 Presidential Election, and continues to bar Joe Biden from receiving critical intelligence briefings. He was and is unfit to have been POTUS, and should be arrested and executed (with television coverage) as expeditiously as possible, in a manner no more humane than the executions of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg at Sing Sing in 1953.

Ken Shearer

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News