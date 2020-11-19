Letter: Treasonous President

Are there any others out there who think trump has committed treasonous acts and should be arrested and executed? Among other things: he has continuously downplayed the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the deaths of 246,000 of our citizens, he called for the assassination of US troops in the Middle-East, he encourages violent uprisings of right-wing extremists as a result of his defeat in the 2020 Presidential Election, and continues to bar Joe Biden from receiving critical intelligence briefings. He was and is unfit to have been POTUS, and should be arrested and executed (with television coverage) as expeditiously as possible, in a manner no more humane than the executions of Julius and Ethel Rosenberg at Sing Sing in 1953.
Ken Shearer
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
