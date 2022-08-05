Letter: Treasury Bonds

Re: the July 30 article "Stop inflation: Buy US savings bonds."

In his fine letter in the Star the letter writer advises consumers to stop spending recklessly and that , “…the Treasury should offer savings bonds and other incentives for consumers to hold onto their money instead of spending it.”

Excellent advice!

Actually, the Treasury is offering some really good deals on bonds with guaranteed high-percentage returns.

I am not a financial advisor, so I recommend interested parties to check out Treasury Bonds with their experts of choice and to google “Treasury Bonds” in order to research these interesting opportunities.

Jerry Helm

Northwest side