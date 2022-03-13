 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Treatment for the Deserving
Letter: Treatment for the Deserving

Re: the March 8 letter "Who deserves treatment?."

This letter made me sit up and take notice. The writer suggested that along with the unvaccinated and maskless that medical treatment in hospitals also be denied to the obese, smokers, and other who engage in dangerous behavior. Hmmm, i think he might be onto something. Perhaps we could also find funding to pay people to monitor what is eaten in restaurants? French fries on your plate? Gooey dessert? Huge steak? Too much fat? Too much sugar? No treatment for you! Can you show on your app how much you exercised today? I think you get the point. I could not help embellish a bit to show just how fascist the whole idea of singling people out for non-treatment is. And certainly not very American. Shame on those who allow their anxiety to get so out of control that they become so judgmental and cruel.

Anne Groth

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

