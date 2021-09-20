 Skip to main content
Letter: Treatment Triage Is The Default Answer
Letter: Treatment Triage Is The Default Answer

Re: 9/14 letter, Withholding treatment not the answer: Withholding treatment based on triage selection is reasonable when limited resources are available. With Covid, the limited resource is the number of people who can successfully operate ventilators without killing the patient. When there are two patients requiring an organ transplant and one organ available, do you think the patient who has not made changes to his lifestyle should receive the organ? Should two patients In a vehicle accident, where one patient wasn't wearing a seatbelt, is ejected from and rolled over by his vehicle and the other was wearing a seatbelt, sustained lesser life threatening injuries, be treated equally when treatment resources are limited? When you refuse Covid vaccination, you called the tune, now it's time to pay piper.

james abels

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

