In a report issued on Thursday, November 21, 2019 by David Jackson for USA TODAY, Jackson states that “Officials said Trump has probably spoken, either individually or in groups, with all 53 Republican senators – all jurors in a potential impeachment.”
Donald Trump may very likely be impeached by the US House of Representatives. In what system of justice does the person being charged have personal access to those who will serve as jurors in an attempt to influence their decisions? Prospective jurors are typically asked if they have pre-judged the outcome of a trial. Sometimes jurors are sequestered to protect them from outside influence in order to insure a fair and unbiased judgement. How can a trial in the Senate be anything other than a mockery if the jurors have been pressured to bring their partisan-driven biases to the proceedings?
Mona Udstuen
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.