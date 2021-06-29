 Skip to main content
Letter: Tribalism in America
Letter: Tribalism in America

The Federalist Papers tell us that our Founding Fathers read Plato and John Locke, exploring all forms of government from monarchy to democracy before agreeing to a democratic republic. Tribalism was never considered and Karl Marx’s socialist had yet to be articulated.

For 233 years our Constitution with a bill of personal rights and regulated capitalism that humanly provides a safety net but no hammock has prevailed, empowering and enriching citizens.

Marx’s message of creating division and conflict between economic classes never resonated on our shores so we were spared the fate of the USSR, Cuba, and China. Yet our home-growth leftists haven’t given up, metastasizing Marxism to not only divide us by class, but also race and sex, with infinite further subdivisions.

Apparently they are asking America to give tribalism a fair shot. Somalia must be their excellence model. I say no.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

