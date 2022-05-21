Letter: TRIBALISM

America’s crippling division is being caused by tribalism, a remnant instinct left over from our thousands of years as hunters on the African savannah. Tribes may have been necessary for survival then, but they’re actually divisive and destructive in this crowded modern world. Do we really believe that our tribe/race/ country/party is always right and others are always wrong? Millions do. We demand total loyalty to our tribe, ostracizing as disloyal anyone who disagrees on anything. And tribalism is being fed by hotheads and media outlets who care more about their own egos and profit than they do our country.