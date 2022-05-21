 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: TRIBALISM

America’s crippling division is being caused by tribalism, a remnant instinct left over from our thousands of years as hunters on the African savannah. Tribes may have been necessary for survival then, but they’re actually divisive and destructive in this crowded modern world. Do we really believe that our tribe/race/ country/party is always right and others are always wrong? Millions do. We demand total loyalty to our tribe, ostracizing as disloyal anyone who disagrees on anything. And tribalism is being fed by hotheads and media outlets who care more about their own egos and profit than they do our country.

The answer? Ignore conspiracy fantasies and self-serving troublemakers; practice moderation; make your own decisions; honor thy neighbor—and relax! We are still the UNITED States of America!

Bill Perry

Ajo

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: American Fascism

Beware, citizens, because history is repeating itself. The attempt at a one-party state, scapegoats and false iflags, hate.... Here's a poem f…

Letter: Grooming

The latest Republican vile lie spewing from its party's leadership is that Democrats and Independent voting Americans are "grooming" our child…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News