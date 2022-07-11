 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Tribe or Nation?

Re: the July 5 article "Court: States can try tribal crimes."

On the Tucson & Region front page we read: The Supreme Court ruled that states can prosecute non-Natives for crimes against Native people on tribal lands, a ruling that critics call a 'disaster' for tribal sovereignty and an 'act of conquest.'

On the next page the story is: The Navajo Nation received over $2 billion from the American Recovery Rescue Plan Act for COVID-19 relief and infrastructure.

Here’s the issue: You’re either a sovereign nation or you’re not. If you are, gifts from the U.S come in form of a foreign aid package and the Interior Dep't is out of the tribal management business. If you’re not a nation then our American states have jurisdiction over their citizens.

SCOTUS got this right.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

