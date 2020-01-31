Letter: trllion dollar deficit
Letter: trllion dollar deficit

One may be forgiven for expressing confusion concerning the paradox presented by a "soaring" economy and an ever rising national debt and deficit.

Of course, there is plenty of room to question all the rosy pronouncements, which are supplied by Trump's labor and treasury departments, but the deeper truth is more sinister.

For many years now the right wing of the Republican party has pursued the Grover Norquist ideal of "starve the beast." That is, if you bloat the debt of the US government to the point where you can't pay all the bills, you can eliminate all those pesky (and expensive) Democrat-created social programs, like Social Security and Medicare.

Mr. Trump has already stated that cutting Social Security would be "easy." No other explanation would seem legitimate.

Eric Maurer

Northwest side

