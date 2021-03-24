 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Troglodytes are with us now!
View Comments

Letter: Troglodytes are with us now!

  • Comments

It seems as if there is, tragically, a cognitive dissonance between many Republicans and our reality. How many Republican politicians have said something like: ‘I am not a scientist, but I know that there is no Global Warming.’ Hmm, so, no dangerous droughts, hurricanes, winter storms? How many Republicans have voiced severe doubts about the outcome of the 2020 election despite virtually all legal courts (including the Supreme Court) identifying such claims as fraudulent, i.e., as lies? How many Republicans have questioned the reality of the current pandemic and are opposed to getting vaccinated? I know, I know, the earth is flat, it was created 6000 years ago, there is no evolution, and homosexuality is nothing but perversions that must be ‘healed’ medically. Well, I am happy to engage with political opponents if we can talk rationally and in a mutually respectful manner. When the other side seems to be mentally deranged, however, no communication is possible, and we must simply move on to help society at large.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor March 20
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor March 20

LETTERS: Has Mitch McConnell pulled a fast one of Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema? Does the Grand Canyon need more federal protection? Our letter writers take on these questions and more in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News