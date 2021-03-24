Letter: Troglodytes are with us now!

It seems as if there is, tragically, a cognitive dissonance between many Republicans and our reality. How many Republican politicians have said something like: ‘I am not a scientist, but I know that there is no Global Warming.’ Hmm, so, no dangerous droughts, hurricanes, winter storms? How many Republicans have voiced severe doubts about the outcome of the 2020 election despite virtually all legal courts (including the Supreme Court) identifying such claims as fraudulent, i.e., as lies? How many Republicans have questioned the reality of the current pandemic and are opposed to getting vaccinated? I know, I know, the earth is flat, it was created 6000 years ago, there is no evolution, and homosexuality is nothing but perversions that must be ‘healed’ medically. Well, I am happy to engage with political opponents if we can talk rationally and in a mutually respectful manner. When the other side seems to be mentally deranged, however, no communication is possible, and we must simply move on to help society at large.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.