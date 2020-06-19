Letter: Troublesome times for the president and voters

The president's latest actions regarding his upcoming campaign rally in Tulsa where he claims 800,000 voters will attend is very troublesome to say the least. Tulsa officials have warned of the COVID-19 dangers such a huge turnout can possibly end in a catastrophic spread of the dreaded disease. Trump doesn't care. He's only interested in numbers that make him look great. People don't exist except when he's searching for someone to blame for his failures. Lies, misinformation and hateful rhetoric are his traits but he'll deny it. It is imperative American voters must vote him and his corrupt administration out of office on November 3rd lest we endure four more years of chaos fueled by his cheering and encouraging against virtually everything we hold dear and that includes our Constitution that he is trying to destroy and rewrite to his liking (like any dictator would).
Herb Stark
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
