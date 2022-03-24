Letter: Trucker Protest Convoys Convoluted

The U. S. is in the middle of a supply chain nightmare. Shelves are bare everywhere. There’s still a large number of container ships waiting to enter the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Currently, the US reports a shortage of around 60,000 drivers. Meanwhile, we have to endure these freedom convoys in Canada and the U.S. causing loss of jobs while workers miss out on millions of dollars in lost wages, all because of vaccine mandate protests at key U.S.-Canada trade crossings. It’s uncertain if any of these truckers are aware of this, but several companies in the U.S. are coming out with autonomous self driving trucks. Tusimple is currently testing their trucks in Tucson and another company, Aurora is set to launch a driverless commercial by the end of 2023. Are these protesting truckers part of the solution or part of the problem?
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.