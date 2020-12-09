Letter: True Believer Trumpsters

Trump supporters are a Tribe with a Chief who, even in defeat, demands their loyalty. And their allegiance is unquestioned -- provided he feeds them the elixir needed to numb their fears and insecurities. Only then, in deep anesthesia, can they excuse their apparent lack of upbringing, conscience, discipline, compassion, and intelligence. They fall drunk in the wine of self-preoccupation and self-justification. In spite of their deeply hidden self-loathing.
No facts or science or history can shake true believers from their stupor of Nazism, McCarthyism, Facism, or the cult worship of a Jim Jones or Donald Trump.
"The truth makes no difference, the only important thing is to be part of The Movement." This primitive human tendency is chronicled by Eric Hoffer in The True Believer (1951) and was required reading in my education. It shook me to be cautious about any Movement.
Michael Craig
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
