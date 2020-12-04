 Skip to main content
Letter: True Believers and Other Trumpers
Com'on! Give it up! True Believers and Other Trumpers, it is time for sense and sensibility. The presidential election is over and there is a president-elect. The current occupant will be leaving the White House with his entourage in January. Our country needs to look to the future and not refer to the past. Our country needs to look very carefully and thoughtfully as to what we look and sound like to others, even to ourselves. Not only are True Trumpers wasting enormous amounts of money and time to the pursuit of frivolous lawsuits, but also the media is giving too much time and attention to the demander of attention in the White House. Look forward to the next four years and beyond. True Trumpers quit trying to change what has happened. The president-elect is our leader for the next four years, whether you like it or not.

Toni Kane

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

