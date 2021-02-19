Letter: True Colors

When the going gets tough the weak run off to Mexico. That is Ted Cruz this week showing his constituents that money can do anything and not stay around to help the people of the great state of Texas.
His claim that his daughter asked if they could go away is just a weak attempt to cover up his inadequacies as a senator to represent Texas. It would have been better if he at least ran off to Mara Lago and stayed with his buddy Donald Trump for a few days or left his family there and returned to Texas versus traveling to Cancun and the Ritz Carleton.
Every Texan should demand his immediate resignation from the Senate and he can wimper off into the sunset his friend Donnie and head to the golf course.
William Lauffer
Oro Valley
