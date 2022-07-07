Letter: True Intentions vs. Pro-Life Movement Promises

I value reading diverse points of view. The June 28 Fort Worth Star-Telegram pro-life editorial was disappointing, with naïve and deceptive arguments. It promises a commitment to “enact laws and policies that provide protection to the unborn and also wrap-around support to vulnerable mothers and families.” The history of efforts to secure such policies as child allowances, maternal leave, and even simple cash grants for poor families is one of consistent Republican party opposition and general stinginess throughout our country. States have a shortage of licensed foster families. The real priority of the pro-life movement was revealed in assertions that the U. S. has “truly been an outlier when it comes to abortion policy” and that most Western countries seldom allow abortions after the 15-week mark. The author also erased the history of violence by pro-lifers and suggests that pro-choice advocates are calling for vandalism and violence. Where is good research and respect for truth?