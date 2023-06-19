Preferential choice range voting, although a notable system it often requires runoffs. Another system is to invert the choice and assign points. This significantly reduces the chance of a runoff. It works like this for 5 candidates: Instead of 1 for the top choice you assign up to 5 points. An example is to assign 4 points for the top candidate then 3 points and 2 points for the next two you prefer. You have the option of a 0 so your 4th choice is a 0. You really dislike the final choice so they get -5 (negative 5) points. The sum of the values must be greater than 0 to count, you add them up 4 + 3 + 2 + 0 = 9 minus 5 = 4 points, the vote would count. The complexity of this system makes a runoff high improbable, but the math is simple addition and subtraction - grade school stuff.