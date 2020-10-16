Letter: truly unbelievable

This guy is telling america not to be afraid of the virus. This guy gets covid and deteriorates quickly . He goes to Walter Reed where he has the best doctors in the world and access to the whole armament of treatments-some of which are not available to we the people. He uses everything in the medicine chest -for a guy who wasn't really sick--to hopefully stay alive. i am absolutely certain that for Mr tough guy going to the hospital was the absolute last resort. Now he tells everyone not to be afraid of the virus. He was already responsible for numerous positive cases from his egregious actions of going out to various events --including the debate-knowing full well he was indeed infected. Mr tough guy had to get the charade going again spewing out his insanity even if that causes many more Americans to put themselves at risk But he does not care He lives in Bizarro world..This guy must be held accountable by us.
Steve Gorenstein
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
