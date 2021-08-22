 Skip to main content
Letter: Truman and Biden
Letter: Truman and Biden

In his farewell address to the American people given in January 1953, President Truman referred to this concept very specifically in asserting that, "The President--whoever he is--has to decide. He can't pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That's his job.

August 16, 2021, Biden acknowledged that the Taliban victory had come much faster than the United States had expected and that the withdrawal was “hard and messy.” As the fourth president to preside over the war in Afghanistan, though, he said that “the buck stops with me."

It only took 68 years.

Valerie Golembiewski

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

