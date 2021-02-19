Letter: Trump 2022

Something about "Yes Men" has always rubbed me the wrong way. I saw 43 "Yes Men" Vote Nay to the Question of Impeachment, yesterday February 13th 2021. I have always believed in "You reap what you sow", some folks call it Kharma. As such, my hope is Donald J. Trump runs for Florida Senator against and defeats Marco Rubio in 2022. It would be so good for any remaining Republican Senators because they will be told what to think, how to think, but never have to think on their own. Daddy's Home!!
Roger Rinehart
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.