Letter: Trump a Mob Boss?

How could he possibly be a mob boss (Taking a cue from Liz Cheney's Declaration)?
He birthed the mob
He suckled the mob
He nurtured the mob
He prepared the mob
He promised the mob
He convinced the mob
He summoned the mob
He gathered the mob
He deceived the mob
He incited the mob
He directed the mob
He led the mob
He delivered the mob
He delayed dismissing the mob
He thanked the mob
He praised the mob
He promised to pardon the mob
In the end he abandoned the mob, so how could he possibly be prosecuted as a mob boss? Impossible!
Gerald Farrington
SaddleBrooke
