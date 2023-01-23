 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Trump a Mob Boss?

  • Comments

How could he possibly be a mob boss (Taking a cue from Liz Cheney's Declaration)?

He birthed the mob

He suckled the mob

He nurtured the mob

He prepared the mob

He promised the mob

He convinced the mob

He summoned the mob

He gathered the mob

He deceived the mob

He incited the mob

He directed the mob

He led the mob

He delivered the mob

He delayed dismissing the mob

People are also reading…

He thanked the mob

He praised the mob

He promised to pardon the mob

In the end he abandoned the mob, so how could he possibly be prosecuted as a mob boss? Impossible!

Gerald Farrington

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kari Lake

Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News