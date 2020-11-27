Letter: Trump accomplishments

Recent letter-writer Robert Baker listed the Accomplishments by Trump but he failed to list his major "accomplishment" - the unnecessary deaths of more than 260,000 (and counting) innocent Americans. All of the accomplishments listed by him pale in comparison to the illnesses and deaths of hundreds of thousands that were caused by Trump's lack of leadership. at the very beginning, and continued lack of leadership throughout. the outbreak.
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
