Letter: Trump and a Global Pandemic Timeline

Recent revelations from Bob Woodward’s interviews of Trump reveal conclusively that Trump was fully aware of the severity and significance of the virus but chose to withhold this truth from the people he swore to protect. It’s therefore important for all of us to read and educate ourselves, and strive to understand how we got to this place with the virus. In the article listed below, statements and strategies for the likelihood of a global pandemic are laid out starting in 2005 and continue through to January 2020. Trump’s first public certified comment on Coronavirus is made January 7, 2020. Here is Trump’s coronavirus timeline, a chronology of comments from key press conferences and tweets through today. Please read it, all comments and tweets are sourced. Coronavirus: Timeline of Comments by Trump and Biden with background and context.
E. T. Saccani
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!