Letter: Trump, and a second term

Donald Trump has promised us that if we do him the favor of voting in enough Republicans to take over the House, he will consider running for a second term. This promise has enabled him to raise millions of dollars, much of it from small donors. That money has been going into one or more bank accounts that he alone controls, not the Republican Party. But the presidency is about more than greed, and now that there are many books exposing the facts about his first term, if there might be a second term there needs to be a book to help him prepare for that. If he is able to read with comprehension, somebody should write a book for him: “A Child’s Guide for how to be President.”
George Yost
Vail
