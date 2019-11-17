Trump is loathe to visit California, but when he does he uses the opportunity to bash the state as a whole and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in particular. For instance, he blames Newsom for failed forest management and the spate of wildfires, saying California should "rake" its forests like they do in Finland. Trump said he learned about raking from the Finnish president, which like so many of his stories, didn't happen. Finnish people then jokingly hashtagged #RakeNews. It is a joke. Equipment for raking forests hasn't been invented, nor methods devised to navigate escarpments, outcroppings, steep pitches, felled trees, boulders, lack of roads, etcetera, etcetera. Even if 1,000 acres a day could be raked, it would take decades to clear just a fraction of the millions of California forest acres. But the real joke isn't forest raking, it's a leader who believes in such a ridiculous proposal; a sad, sad joke.
Steve Gray
Oro Valley
