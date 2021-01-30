 Skip to main content
Letter: TRUMP AND COVID-9
Letter: TRUMP AND COVID-9

Two friends died today of Covid-19. We had played senior softball together for the past twenty years.

I feel loss and anger. Anger at Trump for the indifference, incompetency and dishonesty he exhibited in dealing with Covid-19. I feel anger at the government's doctors who stood by silently, in the early stages of the pandemic, while Trump refused to take the actions necessary to control the virus. They were silent collaborators. I feel contempt for those GOP representatives and senators who remained silent and placed self interest above the welfare of the Americans who had elected them.

Impeaching Trump is mild retribution for the pain and deaths for which he is responsible. We are fortunate to be rid of this destructive entity

Stuart Sellinger

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

