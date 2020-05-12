Letter: Trump and Cuomo Haters

Are you in one of these hater camps? This pandemic has thrown the world into chaos, and instead of being supportive and encouraging many have jumped into the Hater Camps. Social media, ridiculous headlines, talk shows and negative journalism. Put your tiny little feet into the huge shoes of President Trump or Governor Cuomo; look into a mirror, and be honest. Could you make the decisions they face? Are their decisions perfect? No, but they are in the trenches fighting the horrific fight. It’s easy to be a negative, loud mouth arm chair quarterback, and past judgement on what should have, could have. It’s another thing to try and lead through disasters. By the way, hating is bad for your health too.
Judy Davidson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
