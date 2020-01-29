Letter: Trump and His Minions Must Go! -- CORRECTION TO TYPO

First, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo screams and hurls expletives at a National Public Radio reporter because she dared to ask him questions about Ukraine that he didn't want to answer. Then, when she reports that he did so, he denies it. Then the State Department kicks a different NPR reporter off the trip to cover Pompeo's upcoming overseas trip.
This is a blatant attack on the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protecting Freedom of the Press. In addition, NPR is a publicly funded non-profit organization, increasingly supported by private donations from folks like you and me. Most of the stations are operated by government entities like public universities, like AZPM from the University of Arizona.
Trump's brand of political poison has leeched out to all those around him. They must all go. And I hope they all go down in history for their corruption.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
