Letter: Trump and his Town Hall lie about DACA

Trump answered in his copyrighted non-answer manner, “I’m going to take care of DACA.” Like Al Capone’s ‘take care of,’ or Obama’s ‘take care of?’ It was not stipulated.
He has attacked and restricted DACA in every manner since he ended the program in 2017. The intelligent minds of attorneys and judges have kept it on-the-books through numerous appeals. No new applicants are allowed to apply. Renewal is annually now, compared with every two years under Obama.
In his answer to the questioning put forth by Tucson-native Samantha Guthrie, Trump showed his tendency to, do what but lie. ”Well, what happened was because of the pandemic. Much changed on the immigration front.”
He is blaming COVID-19 (for 2019) for a spiteful decision he made in 2017 about a pandemic that didn’t hit us until 2020. His only reason for dismantling DACA, and many other programs, primarily through Executive Orders, was they were successes of Barack Obama’s and no other reason.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
