Letter: Trump and MAGA

America is 246 years old. We have always faced problems and threats from outside our borders and inside our borders. We gone into civil war over enslaving other humans for profit. We have committed genocide on Native Americans. We have polluted our air and water to the point of potential extinction. A society's greatness is not defined by blaming others for our problems. Our greatness comes from our ability to admit our mistakes and work together to solve problems. America has always been great because of how we work together to solve problems and provide the highest overall standard of living to most of our people. We seem to have lost our ability to solve problems without blaming others for our problems. News flash... 2 out of 3 Americans are white. Protestants, Catholics, Muslims, and many other faiths reside in America. We are all in the same boat. we can learn to sail together no matter the weather, or drown together in the seas of prejudice, racism and hate.

Richard Bechtold

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

