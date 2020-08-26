Letter: Trump and my economy

In fairness, it is important to note that the Covid crisis has hurt our economy and that Trump did not cause this crisis. Then with the same search for fairness has Trump made our economy better or worse? Let us then ask if the action he has taken or not taken had an impact on the economy? He has taken action to ensure that markets and states have remained open, and I contend this action has had a devastating impact. Look at the economies of developed countries, and see the answer.
Most of us have not experienced Covid, so has his inaction impacted our personal economies? Ask yourself the following questions; (1) Has social security become stronger or weaker? (2) Can I be confident that my company continues to have a reliable future?
We have heard many times that Trump has improved the economy and most of us have not questioned the accuracy of those feelings. I do question the truth of that statement, and hope you do to.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
