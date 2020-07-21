Letter: Trump and Paranoid Leadership

Re: the July 19 article "Trump's words echo the paranoia, fascism of Wallace."
The Op Ed by Terry Bracy makes a good analysis of Trump, in particular, and Republicans in general. I concur with his view that ex President George H. W. Bush was the most enlightened Republican in recent history. He also makes a credible argument that Trump’s success with the economy is largely due to the tax cuts and deficit spending. In foreign policy, he has systematically alienated our allies and cozied up with Putin and strongmen across the globe. Domestically, he has issued executive orders to waive a variety of environmental regulations that protect the health and safety of citizens. The nation would benefit from leaders, from either party, who like ex President Bush, can put the country above personal gain.
Elias Toubassi
East side
