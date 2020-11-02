 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump and Pence studied acting from the same bad teacher
Letter: Trump and Pence studied acting from the same bad teacher

My many years involved in theatre, and my early years trained in an old-fashioned, melodramatic manner, showed me a disturbing delivery pattern in both Mike Pence’s debate with Kamala Harris last week and Trump’s debate last evening with Joe Biden.

A 1950’s soap opera actor must have trained both.

Pence has always done that. Every “performance” is overtly and overly dramatic. He tries so hard to seem so sincere; squinting his eyes, repeating attack points, rather than honest answers, with deep-seated (phony) convictions; as if delivering a memorized speech. He can’t even ad-lib a response.

Watching Trump for over five years, anyone watching Thursday evening’s debate must have asked, “Where’s the real Donald?” This droid’s delivery was so phony; he must have used Pence’s drama coach for acting lessons. Yet, the only script he had, was to get to Hunter Biden as soon as possible. You could see him squirming for an opportunity to jump in with “the tape.”

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

