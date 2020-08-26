Letter: Trump and stock market

In a recent Letter to the Editor it was suggested that one should look at their IRA or 401(k) results to make their voting decision. The writer takes the position that Trump has led the market higher and that a Biden presidency would jeopardize these gains. First, suggesting that market gains are a result of Trump, in my opinion, is questionable. Second, to base ones voting decision on their portfolio reflects a very myopic and narrow focus. There are so many other important considerations needed to make an informed voting decision. The character and the honesty of the person running is much more important than a dollar sign in a retirement account. Right now we have a country mired in systemic racism, a country bordering on economic collapse, foreign policy that is in shambles, and a pandemic that was ignored, denied, and delayed by Trump. I would suggest these are much more important voting considerations than checking your IRA.
john weeks
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
