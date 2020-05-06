Letter: Trump and the Coronavirus

To paraphrase FDR, rather than fear itself, we should fear trump's infamy and legacy as the progenitor of thousands of American deaths. It has become clear that many, if not most, Covid-19 deaths could have been avoided but for his early inaction and refusal to accept his medical advisors’ truths. We’ve known since November 2016 that trump regards “truth” as a four-letter-word. We know he takes comfort in absurdities (“Only I can fix it.” and “I know more than my generals.”) We know his strength (actually, his weakness) derives from lies, like harmless ones (“I had the biggest inaugural crowd.”) to big deals that now plague our country (“Coronavirus deaths will soon go to zero.”) What we have to fear now is trump’s focus on the health of the economy (and his personal wealth) at the cost of the health of still living American citizens.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
