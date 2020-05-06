Letter: Trump and the Coronavirus
View Comments

Letter: Trump and the Coronavirus

To paraphrase FDR, rather than fear itself, we should fear trump's infamy and legacy as the progenitor of thousands of American deaths. It has become clear that many, if not most, Covid-19 deaths could have been avoided but for his early inaction and refusal to accept his medical advisors’ truths. We’ve known since November 2016 that trump regards “truth” as a four-letter-word. We know he takes comfort in absurdities (“Only I can fix it.” and “I know more than my generals.”) We know his strength (actually, his weakness) derives from lies, like harmless ones (“I had the biggest inaugural crowd.”) to big deals that now plague our country (“Coronavirus deaths will soon go to zero.”) What we have to fear now is trump’s focus on the health of the economy (and his personal wealth) at the cost of the health of still living American citizens.

Jack Graef

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News