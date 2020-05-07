Letter: Trump and the Coronavirus
View Comments

Letter: Trump and the Coronavirus

Trump’s deranged mind may soon suggest lasers to target virus clusters in the lungs. What have we to lose? Notwithstanding their expertise, the doctors and scientists at his rallies are intimidated by trump. They appear to fear retaliation beyond being fired, even to a knock on the door in the middle of the night. It would be good to hear just one of them - Fauci, Birx, Redfield, Hahn - stand up to him. It would be good to hear just one of them say on camera for the world to hear, “Mr. trump, your disinfectant proposal is contrary to common sense, let alone science. You will be responsible for the consequences of your proposal(s) and deaths of those who follow your advice. Dr. Fauci comes close to repudiating trump, but the walk-back by Dr. Redfield, and hand clasp and staring at her shoes by Dr. Birx were pitiful.

Jack Graef

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News