Letter: Trump and the Coronavirus

Trump’s deranged mind may soon suggest lasers to target virus clusters in the lungs. What have we to lose? Notwithstanding their expertise, the doctors and scientists at his rallies are intimidated by trump. They appear to fear retaliation beyond being fired, even to a knock on the door in the middle of the night. It would be good to hear just one of them - Fauci, Birx, Redfield, Hahn - stand up to him. It would be good to hear just one of them say on camera for the world to hear, “Mr. trump, your disinfectant proposal is contrary to common sense, let alone science. You will be responsible for the consequences of your proposal(s) and deaths of those who follow your advice. Dr. Fauci comes close to repudiating trump, but the walk-back by Dr. Redfield, and hand clasp and staring at her shoes by Dr. Birx were pitiful.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
