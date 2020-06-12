Letter: Trump and the economy
Letter: Trump and the economy

During our boom times, most of us increase our savings. I have heard and been told that during this president's term we have had a booming economy. In fact, I think that this message has been repeated so many times that it has become a fact. Because a politician says something repeatedly it is not a fact.

Using the measure of savings, we have an easy measure of the BOOM(?). Has the national debt decreased? No! It increased! Remember during most of this term of office there was no virus to blame for the increase in debt.

We are bombarded by political ads taking with the president taking credit of bringing us this boom and suggesting he can do it again. Look at the history of the national debt, and question the ad.

Mike Ullery

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

