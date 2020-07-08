Letter: Trump and the economy

Have you prospered under Trump? To answer that question I refer to my Accounting professors way back in the early 1970s. Net Worth is simply the difference between assets minus liabilities. If these years have been profitable we should expect our debt to decrease. In 2016 national debt was approximately $60,504 each. During the years of the wealth bonanza, your portion of the national debt has risen to $69,060.
In case you think the Coronavirus is responsible think again. The debt has grown, in the Non-Corona years from $60,504 in 2016 to $63,593 in 2017 to $65,545 in 2018. Your portion of the national debt was $12,818 in 1990.
Perhaps the claims of a great economy were for a different class of people. I am not running for election, believe your own independent sources.
Michael Ullery
Midtown
