Indictment after indictment, and the situation for Trump looks worse and worse. But he still might get his head out of the noose because of an unrelenting army of lawyers who greedily work for huge salaries. Law ethics seem to be the biggest victim in this scenario. Anyone with less money in his pocket than Trump would have already received the judgment, and the case would be settled. Law was supposed to be for all, but there are too many gatekeepers who appropriate power and make the courts a mockery since all decisions can be appealed ad nauseam, and ultimately, the Supreme Court, stacked by Trump in anticipation of his legal trouble, will let this "mafioso" off the hook. It would be great if the judges could root out this toxicity, but the poison spread by the defendant has already affected many sectors of our society. Whatever the outcome of the suits might be, the trust in our laws, in the legal system, and the truth has been badly eroded.