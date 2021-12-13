Letter: Trump and the Loss of America

At an election rally in 2016, Trump advised the audience to. knock the hell our of a protester and praised a lawmaker who body slammed a reporter. In 2016, when asked if he would accept the results of the 2016 presidential election, he said we would have to wait and see.
in 2020, he incited a mob to attack the Capitol to prevent a peaceful transfer of power. He refused to accept the results of the election in 2020 and urged state voting officials in Georgia to find additional votes for him.
Recent polls found Trump has an 86% favorable rating among Republican voters and is their favorite to run for the Presidency in 2024.
Why so many decent Americans continue to support this crude, insensitive, pathological liar is beyond my understanding. Should he be elected President in 2024, America, as we have known it, will gradually cease to exist.
Stuart Sellinger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.