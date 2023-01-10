Letter: TRUMP AND THE MEDIA

One of your writers commented that the press spends too much time reporting on all things Trump. You all realize that this is intentional by most of the media. Why is that? If they do not continue to vilify Trump, they then must report on the current state of the nation. They now basically ignore the effects of inflation and its causes. They do not evaluate the effects of the massive spending bills, many stuffed with pork, and their long-term effect on future generations. They actually ignore, let alone, report on the unmitigated problems at the southern border and the financial burden that will result. They refuse the realistically report on and evaluate the plan to total green energy. Instead, blame Trump for all problems, past and present, ignoring the fact that he has not been President for two years. What about the current Administration?