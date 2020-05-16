Letter: Trump and the Truth

After more than three years in office, one thing has become incontrovertibly clear: Donald Trump is not an honest man. Truth, to Donald Trump, is whatever serves his interests; falsehood is whatever threatens those interests. Hence any news that does not reflect kindly upon him is "fake news." How a man like this ever managed to be elected to the highest office in the land is something historians will have to sort out. What we have to do is work very hard to insure that this conniving and despicable demagogue is not elected to a second term. Our nation, and our planet, may well depend upon it.
Randy Waltrip
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
