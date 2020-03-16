Letter: Trump and the Virus

In 2018, President Trump fired the government's entire pandemic response chain of command. That decision is likely to hamper our response to the coronavirus.
Today, in the context of coronavirus spreading in the United States, he continues to support a major challenge to the Affordable Care Act presently before the Supreme Court. If successful, 18,000,000 Americans will lose health care coverage. In addition, Trump is proposing cuts in Medicare and Medicaid funding in order to deal with the deficit he created.
As we are threatened by a virus that could kill thousands of Americans, Trump minimizes the threat and is focused on the Stock Market. He offers neither quality leadership nor genuine concern for the people.
Shame on all the Republican Senators and Representatives who continue to support a President who is so destructive to America.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
