Letter: Trump and USAG Barr's 'Operation Legend' cleaning up Chicago violence et. .al

Today, 9/9, USAG Barr held a press conference in Chicago announcing further results of 'Operation Legend'. It is a federal law enforcement effort to arrest violent criminals committing violent crimes. Officials announced the operation had 'reversed' Chicago's surge in violence, making more than 500 arrests and charging 124 people with federal criminal charges. Barr said, 'Over the first five weeks of Operation Legend in Chicago, murders dropped by 50% over the previous five weeks. August ultimately saw a 45% decrease in murders compared to July, and a 35% decrease compared to June.' At least 400 federal agents have been assigned to the Illinois city as part of Operation Legend and over one-thousand in total have been dispatched nationwide. Throughout the country, more than 2,500 people have been arrested and 600 are facing federal charges. So where was Obama and Biden's Operation Legend over eight years to address violent crime? The Chicago murder rates were explosive back then too.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
