 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump and USAG Barr's 'Operation Legend' cleaning up Chicago violence et. .al
View Comments

Letter: Trump and USAG Barr's 'Operation Legend' cleaning up Chicago violence et. .al

Today, 9/9, USAG Barr held a press conference in Chicago announcing further results of 'Operation Legend'. It is a federal law enforcement effort to arrest violent criminals committing violent crimes. Officials announced the operation had 'reversed' Chicago's surge in violence, making more than 500 arrests and charging 124 people with federal criminal charges. Barr said, 'Over the first five weeks of Operation Legend in Chicago, murders dropped by 50% over the previous five weeks. August ultimately saw a 45% decrease in murders compared to July, and a 35% decrease compared to June.' At least 400 federal agents have been assigned to the Illinois city as part of Operation Legend and over one-thousand in total have been dispatched nationwide. Throughout the country, more than 2,500 people have been arrested and 600 are facing federal charges. So where was Obama and Biden's Operation Legend over eight years to address violent crime? The Chicago murder rates were explosive back then too.

Juan Santiago

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News