You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump and Wharton
View Comments

Letter: Trump and Wharton

The page two story about candidate cognitive ability repeats Trump's false claim to having attended the Wharton School. In fact, as an undergraduate Business major at Penn (The University of Pennsylvania) he attended some classes taught by Wharton faculty, because Wharton is a graduate school at Penn. Penn busiiness grads who do well are routinely invited to get an MBA at Wharton. Trump was not, nor did he get an MBA anywhere else. An unnamed Wharton professor is rumored to have called Donald Trump the dumbest business student he ever had. Sarah Bernhardt, New York comedienne, has known Trump for years, and says "you don't know anyone as dumb as Donald Trump." When Trump was just a New York real estate swindler it was funny. Now that he is President it is not.

DAVID VERNON

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News