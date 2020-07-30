Letter: Trump and Wharton

The page two story about candidate cognitive ability repeats Trump's false claim to having attended the Wharton School. In fact, as an undergraduate Business major at Penn (The University of Pennsylvania) he attended some classes taught by Wharton faculty, because Wharton is a graduate school at Penn. Penn busiiness grads who do well are routinely invited to get an MBA at Wharton. Trump was not, nor did he get an MBA anywhere else. An unnamed Wharton professor is rumored to have called Donald Trump the dumbest business student he ever had. Sarah Bernhardt, New York comedienne, has known Trump for years, and says "you don't know anyone as dumb as Donald Trump." When Trump was just a New York real estate swindler it was funny. Now that he is President it is not.
DAVID VERNON
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
