Letter: Trump announces historic Middle East peace agreement
This morning, August 13, a historic peace deal was announced brokered by President Trump between Israel and the United Emirates (UAE). The two countries agreed to full normalization. A released statement said that Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President's Vision for Peace and focus on expanding its ties with other countries in the Middle East. This is a great foreign policy success for President Trump, but will likely be pooh poohed by the lame stream news media that despises him. What were Obama and Biden's Middle East accomplishments? Aligning with Iran by releasing $150 billion in frozen assets and over $1 billion in hostage release cash as part of a nuclear deal, allowing for self inspections, a secret memo on modernizing centrifuges, not addressing their terrorism or ballistic missile programs. Meanwhile turning their back on our best ally in the region, Israel. In 2018, Israeli intelligence found a warehouse in Iran with troves of secret files on its nuclear program hidden from IAEA inspectors.

Mike Wayne

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

