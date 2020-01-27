Letter: Trump announces Social Security & Medicare review for cuts
While the nation is glued to impeachment trial, Trump was in Davos, Switzerland, for the annual economic summit. CNBC asked Trump if he intended to put entitlements (i.e. Social Security and Medicare) on the table. While in 2016 he said he wouldn't cut them, now he says they are going to put them on the table for review.

Arizona has a lot of senior citizens who depend on Social Security and Medicare. These people paid into both Social Security and Medicare for many, many years. To cut these would harm thousands of vulnerable people who are old and many in poor health.

Pam Farris

Oro Valley

