Letter: Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Hunter and Joe, Democrats impeached him for it
President Trump placed a congratulatory phone call to the newly elected President of Ukraine. Trump asked if Ukraine could investigate Hunter and Joe Biden related to Burisma Gas. The Democrat controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump over that. But it looks like Trump has been vindicated in his suspicions. An email found on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop at a computer store revealed a April 17, 2015 message from Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi to Hunter Biden thanking him for having had a meeting with Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. It was about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month. An email from May 2014 showed Pozharskyi, reportedly asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence on the company’s behalf." Joe Biden later pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor investigating Burisma in exchange for $1 billion in aid. Director of National Intelligence Ratcliffe has stated the emails on Hunter's computer are not Russian disinformation.

Martin Wagman

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

