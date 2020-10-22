 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump attacks Republican Party and FoxNews.
View Comments

Letter: Trump attacks Republican Party and FoxNews.

Donald admitted criminality during his administration. During a 2-hour radio rant-rally on Limbaugh’s partisan show. William Barr is unable to find a reason to “indict” any Democrats during Obama's term, Hillary, Barack or Joe. The newly drug-dependent Trump went on a rage, even cursing to an old grandma in Mississippi.

Attacking his own party saying, “This is what I mean with the Republicans. They don’t play the tough game. If this were the other side, you would’ve had 25 people in jail for the rest of their lives. We caught them cold. And we have people that don’t know how to do anything about it. It’s horrible.” Of course, no evidence, as he claims to have.

Twenty-three days to election day and he attacks Republicans and Fox News! “Fox is a much different thing than it was four years ago… Fox is a big obstacle... it’s influenced by Paul Ryan. He’s on the board, I can’t believe it.”

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News